Aina Aims For Victory Vs Chelsea As Nottingham Forest Chase First UCL Since 1981

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina will be aiming for a win in Sunday’s Premier League clash against Chelsea as Nottingham Forest chase their first Champions League spot since 1981.



The Nigerian international who has made 34 appearances has scored 2 goals and bagged one assist this season for Nottingham Forest.



Nottingham Forest have enjoyed a remarkable renaissance, but they will still end the season with regrets if they fail to reach the Champions League.

The two-time European champions last played in the continent’s top club competition in 1980/81.



They have been resident in the top five for most of the season but have lost momentum in recent weeks and must now beat rivals Chelsea and hope Villa or Newcastle drop points.



Besides, any of the three continental competitions could still have a seat reserved for Nottingham Forest next season, as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side will play in the Conference League at the very worst and could still force their way into the promised land of the UCL.



