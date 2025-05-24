Close Menu
    Eagles’ 2026 WC Hopes Receive Lifeline As South Africa Set For Points Deduction

    Austin Akhilomen

    Super Eagles’ hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup have received a major boost after it was confirmed that South Africa will likely face a points deduction from FIFA for fielding an ineligible player.

    South Africa is on the verge of losing three points, a three-goal deduction for fielding Teboho Mokoena in the game against Lesotho, when he was supposed to be suspended after picking up two yellow cards in previous games.

    According to FIFA regulations, a player who accumulates two yellow cards in separate matches during the qualification campaign must serve a one-match ban.

    However, South African outlet Soccer Laduma has disclosed that ​SAFA may have received official communication from FIFA or the Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirming the penalty. 

    “We (Bafana) have to win all the points that we have to play for going forward, and that’s all, to ensure that the team qualifies,” a well-placed source told the Siya crew (Soccer Laduma), ​speaking on condition of anonymity. 

    “An error was made, and we can’t be pointing fingers at individuals right now—what happened has happened, and we can’t go back. Those points are gone, as tough as that is to accept, but there are more to play for to ensure qualification. An announcement is pending.” 

    This latest development would also boost Nigeria’s chances of qualification, given the Super Eagles sit six points adrift of the top spot with four rounds of fixtures remaining after drawing 1-1 with Zimbabwe.

    Recall that South Africa, who before now had 13 points, will now lead the table on 10 points, followed by Lesotho on 9 points, and Rwanda and Benin shared 8 points apiece.

    Only the group winners are assured of a place at next year’s 48-team tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

    How Group C table might change

    An table showing Group C in African World Cup qualifiers, with South Africa top on 13 points, Rwanda second on eight points, Benin third on eight points, Nigeria fourth on seven points, Lesotho fifth on six points and Zimbabwe bottom on four points

    South Africa hold a five-point lead in Group C after six rounds of the 10-match campaign…

    A table showing the impact of a potential points deduction, showing South Africa on 10 points, Lesotho on nine, Rwanda and Benin on eight points apiece, Nigeria on seven points and Zimbabwe bottom on four points

    … but Bafana Bafana’s lead could be reduced to one point and throw the group wide open if Lesotho are awarded a 3-0 win by Fifa

     


    3 Comments

    1. Sly on

      After playing 3 home matches AND WINNING NONE, can this author boldly beat their chest that Nigeria will really see this race through successfully with the questionable call up lists?

      I like Chelle oh but if ogas at the top cannot approve for him a credible team sheet, Lesotho, Benin and Rwanda have better chances of upstaging South Africa than us.

    2. Victor Ayowole on

      Quoting Complete Sports “Only the group winners are assured of a place at next year’s 48-team tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada”.
      It is very certain therefore that group winners will emerge from teams that have been on a stead progress in their football than those on a steady decline.

    3. Sportradio88.0 fm on

      I m sure south Africa will still be win to. Qualify . By any means. Remember there is no VAr.

