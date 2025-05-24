Eagles’ 2026 WC Hopes Receive Lifeline As South Africa Set For Points Deduction

Super Eagles’ hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup have received a major boost after it was confirmed that South Africa will likely face a points deduction from FIFA for fielding an ineligible player.



South Africa is on the verge of losing three points, a three-goal deduction for fielding Teboho Mokoena in the game against Lesotho, when he was supposed to be suspended after picking up two yellow cards in previous games.



According to FIFA regulations, a player who accumulates two yellow cards in separate matches during the qualification campaign must serve a one-match ban.



However, South African outlet Soccer Laduma has disclosed that ​SAFA may have received official communication from FIFA or the Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirming the penalty.



“We (Bafana) have to win all the points that we have to play for going forward, and that’s all, to ensure that the team qualifies,” a well-placed source told the Siya crew (Soccer Laduma), ​speaking on condition of anonymity.

“An error was made, and we can’t be pointing fingers at individuals right now—what happened has happened, and we can’t go back. Those points are gone, as tough as that is to accept, but there are more to play for to ensure qualification. An announcement is pending.”



This latest development would also boost Nigeria’s chances of qualification, given the Super Eagles sit six points adrift of the top spot with four rounds of fixtures remaining after drawing 1-1 with Zimbabwe.



Recall that South Africa, who before now had 13 points, will now lead the table on 10 points, followed by Lesotho on 9 points, and Rwanda and Benin shared 8 points apiece.



Only the group winners are assured of a place at next year’s 48-team tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

How Group C table might change

South Africa hold a five-point lead in Group C after six rounds of the 10-match campaign…

… but Bafana Bafana’s lead could be reduced to one point and throw the group wide open if Lesotho are awarded a 3-0 win by Fifa



