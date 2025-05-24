Getafe Took A Big Risk Signing Uche  –Bordalas

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas has disclosed that the club took a big risk to sign Nigerian international Christantus Uche from third-tier Primera Federacion club Ceuta.



Uche, who had an impressive debut season with Getafe, scored four goals and bagged five assists in 32 league appearances.



Speaking with Infobiwenger, Bordalas stated that Uche’s addition helped the club to improve this season.

“He’s a fabulous kid; we have a lot of affection for him,” Bordalas said, per Infobiwenger.



“All players go through a process. He reached professional football without going through any stages, and at times it was difficult for him.



“We tried to help him, and he’s helped us a lot, too. It was a risky gamble; there’s room for improvement, but he’s had a terrific season.”



