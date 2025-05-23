Close Menu
    Nottingham Forest Manager: Awoniyi Has Recovered Fully After Surgery

    Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has disclosed that Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi has recovered fully, coming out of an induced coma after having abdominal surgery.

    In a chat with the club’s website, Santo stated that he is back on his feet but won’t be part of the team’s final Premier League game against Chelsea at home.

    “He is much better. Already been able to walk.

    “Doctor informed he is starting his normal life in terms of eating his food, so he is doing much better.

    “In the game he is not going to be with us, it was a big issue, it is in our mind yet and we want him to be healthy again. So it is going to be a game for Taiwo, for the fans, for the city, for everybody.”



