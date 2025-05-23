NPFL: Eguma Hails League Board for Aligning Calendar with EPL

Enyimba Head Coach, Stanley Eguma, has heaped praises on Honourable Gbenga Elegbeleye and the Board and Management of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) for finally and successfully aligning the domestic top-flight calendar with that of the English Premier League (EPL), Completesports.com reports.

The 2024/2025 Nigeria top-flight season comes to a fitting end on Sunday, 25 May 2025—the same day the EPL will conclude.

For several decades, the NPFL had struggled with its calendar, lacking a clear-cut season ending date or new season kick-off date—a situation that impaired the league structure and seriously affected clubs representing the country in CAF interclub competitions.

Also Read: NPFL: Ilechukwu Plots Rangers Overhaul After Trophyless Season

But with Sunday’s terminal date for both the NPFL and EPL, Eguma says it is a major milestone for the Elegbeleye-led NPFL board, noting it will give players time to rest, allow coaches to replan, and provide referees with the opportunity to refresh.

“It’s a huge credit to Honourable Gbenga Elegbeleye-led board and management of the NPFL,” began Eguma, a former coach of Rivers United.

“We never had it so good in the past. The NPFL ending on the same day as the EPL means the organisers of the Nigeria League have successfully aligned our domestic calendar with that of England.

“This is a massive lift for our league, and they deserve commendation.”

Eguma, who is fondly called ‘Capelo’ and served as Assistant Coach of Enyimba in 2004 when the People’s Elephant retained the CAF Champions League title they first won in 2003, highlighted the many advantages of the newly harmonised league calendar.

“Now that the organisers of the NPFL appear to have gotten it right in terms of when the league will end, it is also important that clubs are given commensurate time to prepare for the next season,” Eguma added.

Also Read: NSF 2024: Golden Eaglets Thrash Ebonyi, Seal Semi-Final Spot

“Players need time to rest. Referees need time to refresh and take stock of their performances in the outgoing season. And the coaches, as well, need time to rest, replan, and map out fresh technical strategies ahead of the new season.”

Reflecting on the 2024/2025 season, which comes to a close on Sunday, 25 May, Eguma admitted that the top-three chase is over for the nine-time champions.

“For us at Enyimba, the hunt for a possible top-three finish is over. We can only approach our last game against Plateau United with the same never-say-never spirit, knowing fully well that three points on the final day of the season will add to our points tally and push us a bit higher on the standings, bringing smiles to the faces of our loyal supporters,” Eguma concluded.

By Sab Osuji



