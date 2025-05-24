Arsenal Set To Break 101-year English League Record On Final Day Visit To Southampton

Arsenal may have missed out on the Premier League title once again, but they could still have a historic season.

The Gunners have all but confirmed a third consecutive second-place finish heading into the final day of the 2024/25 campaign.

Although rivals Manchester City fell off the pace, it’s Liverpool who have pipped Arsenal to the Premier League crown this time round.

Mikel Arteta takes his side to rock-bottom Southampton on Sunday for their final league fixture.

And victory would make history as Arsenal will break a record that has stood for 101 years.

The Gunners will extend their top flight final day winning run to 14 by beating Southampton, who have lost 25 of their 37 matches.

They currently share a 13-match streak with Liverpool, who set the record between the 1907/08 and 1923/24 seasons

Whilst that timeframe covers 17 seasons, the league was not played from 1915/16 to 1918/19 because of World War I.

Arsenal’s run began at the end of the 2011/12 season when they beat West Brom 3-2, and a 2-1 win over Everton is their most recent.

The Gunners can also achieve a record-extending 24th victory on the final day of a Premier League season.

Furthermore, a win or draw at Southampton would increase their unbeaten run on matchday 38 to 20.

It will be the first time since 2019 that they have ended the season away from home.

Arsenal would have been optimistic of their Premier League title chances after taking City to the final day in the previous campaign.

But patchy form, including a winless run of four matches towards the end of 2024, saw them fall out of contention.

Liverpool won the title last month with four games to spare after a 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham at Anfield.

