Salah Wins 2024-25 EPL Player Of The Season Award

Mohamed Salah has been named the Premier League’s Player of the Season for 2024-25.

The Liverpool forward claims the award for the second time in his career, having first won it in 2017-18 at the end of his sensational debut campaign with the club.

Salah has produced one of the greatest ever individual Premier League seasons to help spearhead the Reds’ title glory this term, which was secured with four matches to spare in April.

He has supplied 28 goals and 18 assists in the top flight for Arne Slot’s side ahead of Sunday’s final fixture, at home to Crystal Palace.

The Egyptian is on course to top the charts as the division’s leading goalscorer and creator courtesy of those figures.

He saw off competition for the Player of the Season accolade from teammates Ryan Gravenberch and Virgil van Dijk, as well as Morgan Gibbs-White, Alexander Isak, Bryan Mbeumo, Declan Rice and Chris Wood from elsewhere.

This month Salah was named Football Writers’ Association footballer of the year for the third time after receiving more than 90% of the votes.

