NPFL: Megwo Vows Abia Warriors Will ‘Enjoy Themselves’ Against Ikorodu City

Abia Warriors hitman, Sunday Megwo, has exclusively told Completesports.com that the team will be under no pressure in their Sunday’s final match of the 2024/2025 NPFL season, insisting they will simply “enjoy” themselves against Ikorodu City at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena Lagos.

Win or lose, Abia Warriors have already secured a berth in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup, having sealed third place on the table with a game to spare.

However, they could still snatch a CAF Champions League slot if they win away at Ikorodu City and Nasarawa United pull off an unlikely victory over Rivers United at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Sports Complex, Omagwa, near Port Harcourt.

Abia Warriors are four points clear of their Matchday 38 hosts, Ikorodu City. The Imama Amapakabo-led side have amassed 60 points, while Ikorodu City have 56. Rivers United, who are currently second on the log, have 61 points.

Megwo, Abia Warriors’ second-highest goal scorer with 11 goals—one behind teammate Anthony Ijoma, who has 12—told Completesports.com that the team will play with freedom, having already achieved their target of qualifying for continental competition.

“We’ll take the game like every other match. We’ll give our all, enjoy the game and enjoy ourselves on the pitch, because we’re not playing under any form of pressure,” Megwo said.

“It’s the final match of the season. Every team wants to win to make their fans happy. For us, we want to play good football, and make ourselves and our fans happy.

“It has been a difficult season, but we’re happy that in the end, our dream of playing on the continent next season has been achieved,” Megwo concluded.

