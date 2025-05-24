Friendly: Super Eagles Will Miss Osimhen Against Russia —Granat

Former Russia defender Vladimir Granat has disclosed that the absence of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen ahead of next month’s international friendly against Russia will be missed.
Recall that the Galatasaray star played an integral role to help the club win both the Turkish Cup and Super Lig title this season.
Reacting to Osimhen’s absence, Granat, in a chat with Sports Express, stated that he would have loved to see him and other Super Eagles stars on show.
“Nigeria is one of the strongest opponents in recent times. I expect a good match from our guys.
“It is a pity that such top players as Osimhen won’t come. I wanted Nigeria to be in a fighting lineup.
“Then our guys would be able to test themselves at the level of world football,” he stated.
