Friendly: Super Eagles Vs Russia Will Be Great Spectacle –Osaze

Former Nigerian international Osaze Odemwingie has disclosed that the game between the Super Eagles and Russia will be a great spectacle.



Recall that Russia will host Nigeria in a friendly tie on June 6 at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.



Speaking with Sports Express, Osaze stated that he expects an exciting game between the two countries.

“I would love to watch this game live, but I am on a coaching course for the first two weeks of June,” the former Stoke City star said.



“I hope to visit Russia in August and watch a few RPL games.



“I think the Russia–Nigeria match will be a great spectacle,” he added.



