Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    Friendly: Super Eagles Vs Russia Will Be Great Spectacle –Osaze

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Osaze

    Former Nigerian international Osaze Odemwingie has disclosed that the game between the Super Eagles and Russia will be a great spectacle.

    Recall that Russia will host Nigeria in a friendly tie on June 6 at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.

    Speaking with Sports Express, Osaze stated that he expects an exciting game between the two countries.

    Read Also:Friendly: Osimhen’s Absence Will Be Missed Against Russia —Granat

    “I would love to watch this game live, but I am on a coaching course for the first two weeks of June,” the former Stoke City star said.

    “I hope to visit Russia in August and watch a few RPL games.

    “I think the Russia–Nigeria match will be a great spectacle,” he added.


    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad