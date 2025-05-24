NPFL: Enyimba Seek Pride, Glory And Honour In Final-Day Clash With Plateau United

Officials at Nigeria’s most successful club, Enyimba, have described Sunday’s 2024/2025 NPFL season-ending Matchday 38 fixture against Plateau United at Enyimba Stadium Aba as a “battle for pride, glory and the badge”, Completesports.com reports.

The 2024/2025 domestic top flight comes to a fitting end on 25 May with some intriguing fixtures that will ultimately decide the survival hopes of some clubs. But for the nine-time Nigerian champions, Enyimba, and Plateau United, Sunday’s clash is all about passion, pride and the love of the game.

While the title race has long been decided and continental hopes extinguished for both sides, this fixture still carries far more than just three points.

“It’s about identity. It’s about pride. It’s about finishing with heads held high in front of loyal fans who have stood tall behind us through the highs and lows of the season,” an Enyimba official said.

For the People’s Elephant, it is a moment of reckoning.

Head coach Stanley Eguma, who took charge with ambition and authority, will rally his troops for one final charge – a chance to leave a lasting impression and underline the club’s enduring pedigree.

“We’ll approach the game like every other, but with the sole aim of getting victory as a ‘thank you gift’ to our fans,” Eguma added.

Despite narrowly missing out on a top-three finish, Eguma and his players are determined to end the season with a statement win.

Their opponents, Plateau United – the resilient Peace Boys from Jos – may have nothing tangible left to fight for, but their badge and reputation remain on the line. This is a team that has shared honours evenly with Enyimba since 2010: seven wins apiece and four draws in 18 meetings.

The last encounter in Jos ended in a stalemate. Sunday offers a chance to tip the scales.

Enyimba know what this game means to their fans – a fanbase whose voice echoes through Aba like a storm, come rain or shine. The team owe them a performance, a victory, and a parting gift to cherish through the off-season.

As the NPFL reaches its “Last Dance”, expect fireworks, flying tackles, moments of magic, and raw emotion. It’s more than a match. It’s a final act of defiance, a tribute to tradition, and a bold statement of intent ahead of what promises to be a revitalised campaign next season.

By Sab Osuji



