Arsenal Youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly Signs New Long-Term Contract

Myles Lewis-Skelly has penned a new long-term contract with Arsenal.

The versatile midfielder enjoyed a breakout season with Mikel Arteta’s side, making 39 appearances across all competitions.

Lewis -Skelly also made his debut for England.

“I’m so proud and happy,” Lewis-Skelly said. “I know those words are simple, but I think they sum up how I feel signing for this club. I’m a fan and it’s like a dream come true.

“I’ve embodied the values of Hale End and come through. I’ve still got a lot of years ahead of me, so if I can keep staying humble and being a good person, that’s the most important thing to me.

“I know I’ve taken a lot of experience from the games about the positive moments, the mistakes that I’ve made. I’m definitely more ready now for the next season. I just want to keep learning and keep improving.

“I want a legacy. I want to win everything there is to win in the game. I want to win trophies on the biggest stages whilst being a person that’s always learning and stays grounded, which is so important.”



