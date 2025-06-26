Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Former Flying Eagles Forward Joins Jordanian Club Al Faisaly

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Former Flying Eagles forward Abdul Jeleel Ajagun has sealed a move to Jordanian club, Al Faisaly.

    Ajagun moved to Al Faisaly from another Jordanian club Al Hussein.

    The 32-year-old signed a three-year contract with his new club.

    The forward hit the limelight after representing Nigeria at the FIFA U-17 World Cup on home soil in 2009.

    Read Also:NLO Playoffs: NFF Disciplinary Committee To Hear Match-Fixing Appeals July 1

    Ajagun won the Nigeria Premier Football League NPFL, title with the defunct Dolphins in the 2010/11 season.

    The player started their his professional career with Greek club Panathinaikos in 2013.

    The powerful striker was part of the Panathinaikos side that won the Greek Cup in the 2013/14 season.

    He also played in the Netherlands , Belgium, Cyprus, and South Africa.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.