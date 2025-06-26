Former Flying Eagles Forward Joins Jordanian Club Al Faisaly

Former Flying Eagles forward Abdul Jeleel Ajagun has sealed a move to Jordanian club, Al Faisaly.
Ajagun moved to Al Faisaly from another Jordanian club Al Hussein.
The 32-year-old signed a three-year contract with his new club.
The forward hit the limelight after representing Nigeria at the FIFA U-17 World Cup on home soil in 2009.
Ajagun won the Nigeria Premier Football League NPFL, title with the defunct Dolphins in the 2010/11 season.
The player started their his professional career with Greek club Panathinaikos in 2013.
The powerful striker was part of the Panathinaikos side that won the Greek Cup in the 2013/14 season.
He also played in the Netherlands , Belgium, Cyprus, and South Africa.
By Adeboye Amosu