Arteta Refuses To Concede EPL Title Race After Draw Vs Man United

Mikel Arteta has refused to concede the Premier League title race after Arsenal fell 15 points behind Liverpool with a 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Sunday.

Declan Rice’s 74th-minute strike cancelled out Bruno Fernandes’ opener in first half stoppage time.





Neither side were able to find a winner in a frantic finale at Old Trafford.

Arsenal still have a game in hand on the Reds but now face a huge task in their attempts to secure a first league crown since 2004.

And when asked whether the race was now over, Arteta said: “I don’t want to say that. Today the frustration is that we haven’t won the game.

“We know the urgency and we are obligated to win every single match if you want to have any chance of doing that. I don’t think it is the right moment to talk about that.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal welcome back Gabriel Martinelli who had been out with a hamstring injury.



