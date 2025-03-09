Lookman On Target As Atalanta Thrash Juventus 4-0 To Maintain Title Push

Ademola Lookman was among the goals as he helped Atalanta thumped Juventus 4-0 inside the Allianz Arena in Sunday’s Serie A tie.

Lookman wrapped up the scoring by bagging the fourth goal in the 77th minute.





The reigning African Player of the Year pounced on a mistake by a Juventus player in midfield, raced towards goal and took a shot which slightly came off a defender before ending in the net.

Mateo Retegui put Atalanta 1-0 ahead in the 29th minute from the penalty spot before Marten de Roon made it 2-0 on 46 minutes.

Former Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta was also on the score sheet for Gianpiero Gasperini side.

Atalanta are in third position on 58 points, and are just three points behind leaders Inter Milan in the league table.

Lookman has scored four goals in his last four games and has 13 goals, five assists in 22 Italian topflight matches this season.

The 27-year-old has surpassed his league tally for last season which was 11 in 31 games.

By James Agberebi



