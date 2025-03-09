Forget Liverpool Focus On Teams Behind You –Keane Warns Arsenal

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has said Arsenal should forget Liverpool and worry about the teams who are behind them who are also challenging for a top four finish.

Arsenal dropped more points after forcing Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.





The result leaves Mikel Arteta’s men 15 points behind leaders Liverpool in the league table.

Nottingham Forest, who beat champions Manchester City are third on 51 points and are four points behind the Gunners.

Chelsea are in fourth spot on 49 points thanks to their hard-fought win against Leicester City.

Speaking after the game, Keane posited Arsenal had been out of the title race few weeks back.

“We have been praising Arsenal the last few years saying they have done well and made progress, but the next step is always the hardest one. This idea over the last few years that they have made real progress – second, second bleh.

“If you are playing for Arsenal, what good is second to you? If you are talking about winning league titles, don’t compare them to United, but the next step – getting over the line – is the hardest.

“I am not seeing an Arsenal team turning up today and thinking: ‘I tell you what, they were machine-like, they knew United were there for the taking.’ They were not even ready to take that step.

“Forget Liverpool, be more worried about the teams that are coming up behind you. I was not happy with their mindset.

“United should have won it at the end with a really poor team.” Not content with that scathing analysis, Keane would later add: “Ten draws, ten draws is it?

“You are not winning any league titles with ten draws [shrugs]. There will be some frustration from the last few years that they didn’t get over the line or they didn’t get themselves a cup.

“Then they have the injuries and we saw the manager there, he certainly looks frustrated. Obviously the title was gone a few weeks ago but he will still want his club and team to show a great mentality and try to keep some sort of pressure on Liverpool.

“But over the last two or three games, that’s gone now. We mentioned earlier that the biggest concern now is what is happening with the teams behind them.

“They have lost that momentum for the season and I think what we saw today was nowhere near good enough. They have set really high standards over the last few years and on the one hand you want to give them credit but we always say the next step is the hardest step in terms of trying to win a league title.”



