Lookman Made Atalanta Great –Gasperini

Gianpiero Gasperini has said Ademola Lookman made Atalanta great following his scoring feat in Sunday’s 4-0 hammering of Juventus.

Lookman scored a goal in Atalanta’s dominant win against the Bianconeri at the Allianz Arena.





The win kept Atalanta right in the mix in the title race.

Lookman was subbed off at minute 80 and hugged Gasperini on the touchline.

Both player and coach had been involved in a war of words after the African Player of the Year missed a penalty against Club Brugge.

“When a group spends 300 days together in a year, people can have different views,” Gasperini said at a post-match press conference (via Football Italia).

“Lookman became a fantastic player when he improved his perception of the team. He used to have a more individual approach. He wasn’t a bad guy, but he mostly focused on the individual.

“He made Atalanta great, and Atalanta made him great. I am convinced he can be the captain before the end of the season.”



