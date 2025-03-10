Osimhen: Galatasaray Will Keep Pushing For Title

Victor Osimhen says Galatasaray will keep pushing to win the title following their hard-earned 2-1 victory at Alanyaspor on Sunday.

Osimhen scored the winning goal for Okan Buruk’s side with a superb header in the 62nd minute.





The win put Galatasaray on course for a third straight Turkish Super Lig title.

The Yellow and Reds are now seven points clear of closest challengers Fenerbahce, who have a game in hand.

“First of all, I would like to congratulate the team and thank our fans. I think we would not have had the energy to get these three points without them,” Osimhen told the club’s official website.

” We were not very good in the first half but we were able to improve ourselves in the second half. We knew that every match until the end of the season would be very difficult and that it would be the final. We will try to maintain our momentum . ”

Osimhen also spoke about the motivation in the dressing room.

“Everyone talked in the dressing room. I think we are very good at this. Our captain, Sanchez, Günay and all of us talk. We motivate each other,” he added.

” I think this is one of the things that gave us the energy we needed in the second half. We knew we would get the three points. We focused on that. We show all our respect to our opponent, but we believe we got a well-deserved victory. ”

Osimhen has so far registered 22 goals and five assists in 29 appearances across all competitions for Okan Buruk’s side this season.

By Adeboye Amosu





