‘Let’s Keep Going Like This’ — Lookman Reacts To Atalanta Win Over Juventus

Ademola Lookman has reflected on Atalanta’s remarkable win against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side thrashed their hosts 4-0 on Sunday night.





Lookman scored La Dea’s fourth goal of the night in the 77th minute.

The goal was the Nigeria international’s 13th in the Serie A this season.

Mateo Retegui, Marten de Roon and Davide Zappacosta were also on target for Atalanta in the game.

The winger took to the social media to celebrate the win.

“Let’s keep going like this. Together! ,” Lookman wrote on X.

The 27-year-old has now scored 50 goals and registered 21 assists in 109 games across all competitions for Atalanta.

By Adeboye Amosu



