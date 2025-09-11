AS Monaco Sign 16-Year-Old Nigerian Striker Chukwuani

French Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco has signed 16-year-old Danish-born Nigerian striker Ekene Chukwuani from Bröndby IF.

Monaco announced the signing of Chukwuani alongside two other players Matthias Wamu and Daryl Leunga Leunga, who are both from Belgium.

“AS Monaco is pleased to announce the arrivals of Belgian midfielder Matthias Wamu, Belgian central defender Daryl Leunga Leunga, and Danish striker Ekene Chukwuani,” Monaco announced on their website on Thursday.

“These three young players have signed professional contracts with the Rouge et Blanc and will join the Academy.

“Born on January 7, 2009 and originally from Hvidovre, Ekene Chukwuani stands out for his offensive qualities and his eye for goal.

“An athletic left-footed center forward (1.87m), also capable of playing on the right side of the attack, Ekene started playing for “B1973 Herlev”, before defending the colors of the Akademisk Boldklub and then Bröndby IF.

“The Danish U17 international (3 caps, 2 goals), who also played with the Danish Dynamite U16s, is coming off a remarkable season with the Bröndby U17s, where he scored no fewer than 25 goals in 23 matches.”



