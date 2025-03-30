Aston Villa Thrash Preston, Reach First Semi-final In 10 Years

A brace from Marcus Rashford and a strike from Jacob Ramsey earned Aston Villa a comfortable 3-0 win against Preston North End in the FA Cup Quarter-final on Sunday.

Villa have now reached their first FA Cup semi-final since 2015.





Also Villa’s 3-0 win over Preston is their biggest winning margin in an FA Cup game since January 1999, when they beat Hull City 3-0.

Rashford opened the scoring in the 59th minute and made it 2-0 on 64 minutes when he converted from the penalty spot.

Then in the 71st minute Ramsey got the third goal to complete the rout.

Villa will now take on Crystal Palace in the semi-finals at Wembley Stadium.



