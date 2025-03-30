Ex-Chelsea Star Rushed To Hospital For Emergency Surgery To Remove Appendix

AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery to remove his appendix.

According to Football Italia multiple reports had suggested that Loftus-Cheek was going to be in the starting XI tonight, stepping in for suspended US international Yunus Musah.





However, the former Chelsea player felt severe abdominal pains overnight while at the team hotel in Naples.

Doctors sent him to the local hospital, whose tests confirmed acute appendicitis with the need to have emergency surgery.

Appendicitis can be potentially fatal if left unchecked, as the appendix can become so inflamed that it bursts.

The 29-year-old has struggled with a series of injury problems this season, making only 22 competitive appearances for Milan, in which he provided one assist.

Milan are in ninth place on 47 points while Napoli occupy second spot on 61 points in the league table.



