West Brom Boss Provides Fresh Injury Update On Maja

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Mowbray admitted that Josh Maja might not feature for the club until potential play-off fixtures.

Maja has been sidelined since sustaining a lower leg injury in January.





The Nigerian is unlikely to return until after the regular action.

“I’m sure it has been tough. He’s been in a brace thing on his left most of the time I’ve been here,” Mowbray was quoted by Express and Star.

“When I bump into him in the corridor and ask how he is, he’s pretty positive. I think he’s looking forward to getting back and showing us what he can do.

“I know his talent. We obviously would like more goals in our team and Maja would probably bring that. A totally different type of footballer from (Adam) Armstrong of course but a combination that could really work.

“We’ve got a lot of talented boys, it’s just getting the right balance on the right day. You’d have to say Maja is a miss to the football club with his goals that he obviously could bring and has brought already the first half of the season.”

The 26-year-old has scored 12 goals in 26 league appearances for the Baggies.

By Adeboye Amosu



