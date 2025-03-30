‘First Of Many’ — Iheanacho Delighted To Score Maiden Goal For Middlesbrough

Kelechi Iheanacho hopes to score more goals for Sky Bet Championship club Middlesbrough, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho opened his goal account for Middlesbrough in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Oxford United at the Riverside Stadium.





The Nigeria international netted Michael Carrick’s first goal of the thrilling contest.

Oxford United took the lead through Michal Helik in the 38th minute.

The 28-year-old equalised for the hosts three minutes before the break.

The striker converted a precise cross from Samuel Illing-Junior.

Iheanacho took to the social media to celebrate his goal.

“Man no be God

1st of many ,”he wrote on X.

The forward joined Middlesbrough from LaLiga club Sevilla on loan in January.

By Adeboye Amosu



