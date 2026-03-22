Aubameyang Sends Good Luck Message To Arsenal Ahead Carabao Cup Final With Man City

Former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has sent a message to the club ahead of their Carabao Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners return to Wembley Stadium for the first time in over two years when they take on their Premier League title rivals.

The EFL Cup hasn’t been won by the north Londoners since 1993, with them losing nine finals since then.

Mikel Arteta’s men are currently on course to compete for four different trophies this season and this weekend’s final is the first opportunity of silverware.

The last time the club lifted a major trophy came in 2020, when they beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Aubameyang scored both goals in an empty Wembley Stadium. The striker left the club in 2022 for Barcelona before joining London rivals Chelsea.

However, his time at Stamford Bridge didn’t last long with him playing just 21 times before moving to Marseille.

The Gabonese has consistently made his loyalty clear to Arsenal since leaving London and ahead of Sunday’s final, the 36-year-old has sent a message of support to his former teammates.

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On Saturday morning, the club’s official Instagram account posted an image of Aubameyang celebrating with the FA Cup alongside his winning goal against Chelsea. The caption read: “Looking for more of the same…Enjoy Auba’s stunning goal to win us the 2020 FA Cup.”

According to football.london, in the comments, the forward, who scored 141 goals in red, wrote: “Wishing you the best. COYG.” Despite the difficult ending to his time at the Emirates Stadium, Aubameyang remains a favourite within supporters.

However, his relationship with Arteta collapsed in the 2021/22 season after he was stripped of the captaincy.

Aubameyang returned late from a trip to France to visit his unwell mother, a situation that was made complicated by the fact that clubs were forced to follow Covid-19 rules.



