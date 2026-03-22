NPFL: Agagbe Laments First-Half Injuries After Barau FC’s Stalemate With Wikki Tourists

Barau FC Head Coach, Eugene Agagbe, has revealed that first-half injuries to some of his players cost his side maximum points against Wikki Tourists of Bauchi in Saturday’s 2025/2026 NPFL Matchday 31 fixture in Jos, Completesports.com reports.

The Barau FC tactician, however, did not disclose the identities of the players who picked up knocks during the feisty encounter, which ended in a goalless draw.

Agagbe: First-Half Injuries Cost Us Maximum Points

The newly promoted side settled for a scoreless draw in the ‘Northern Derby’, a result that lifted the Kano-based club to eighth position on the Premier League table with 41 points.

Also Read: NPFL: Barau FC Determined To Extend Unbeaten Streak –Agagbe

Agagbe, who has settled well into his role as Technical Adviser following the exit of Ladan Bosso, stressed that his players’ determination was key to securing at least a point from the encounter.

Agagbe Praises Players’ Determination Despite Setback

“Well, I always thank God because my players are working hard. It was just because most of my players had injuries in the first half,” Agagbe told reporters during the post-match press conference.

“That was why the game ended goalless. But we still thank God for the one point that we got here today. The secret is that we are down and we want to work harder to achieve our goal, which is to move to a better position on the table.

“So that is the aim. We’re working hard to achieve our goal, which is to stay safe in the Premier League table. And we’ll continue to work hard until the season comes to an end.”

Barau FC Shift Focus To Katsina United Clash

Barau FC will welcome Katsina United in a Matchday 32 fixture in Kano this weekend, with Agagbe confirming that his team has already turned attention to the upcoming ‘Northern Derby’.

Also Read: NPFL: Barau FC Part Ways With Ladan Bosso

“Well, we approach every game as it comes. Yes, we’re going to play Katsina United at home this weekend. We’re going to do our best to get the three points at home. We will surely do our best to win the match and secure all three points.

“Today, the point we got has increased our total points so far to 41. So we’ll work hard and ensure we get more points to improve our position on the league table.”

By Sab Osuji



