10 Nigerian Footballers Making Headlines Across Europe In 2025/26 Season

As the 2025/2026 European football season enters its decisive phase, Nigerian players have continued to assert their influence across the continent’s top leagues. From prolific goalscorers to midfield engines and defensive stalwarts, these stars have delivered standout performances in both domestic competitions and the UEFA Champions League.



Completesports.com’s AUGUSTINE AKHILOMEN highlights 10 Nigerian footballers who have consistently made headlines with their impressive contributions for their respective clubs this season.



Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)



The Nigerian international has been unstoppable, scoring 31 goals and providing six assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.



Osimhen reached his 200th career goal in February 2026, underlining his importance with several key performances in the UEFA Champions League.

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Ademola Lookman (Atletico Madrid)



Since arriving at Atlético Madrid during the January transfer window, the former Atalanta winger has quickly established himself, contributing goals and assists in both La Liga and the Champions League.



He was also named in the AFCON 2025 Best XI and remains a top performer in Europe.



Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor)



Since making his move permanent, Onuachu has been a dominant force in the Turkish Süper Lig, leading the scoring chart with 21 goals.



He set a club record by scoring in eight consecutive league matches, amassing 23 goals across all competitions, including 12 goals during a 10-game scoring streak.



Alex Iwobi (Fulham)



The Nigerian international has emerged as a standout performer for Fulham in the 2025/26 season, often described as the team’s “heartbeat” under manager Marco Silva.

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He delivered notable performances against top sides, including a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win over Liverpool, and also scored against Tottenham. As of February 2026, Iwobi surpassed Nwankwo Kanu for the most Premier League assists by a Nigerian player (30+).



Akor Adams (Sevilla)



The forward has been in impressive form for Sevilla during the 2025/26 campaign, particularly following his return from AFCON 2025.



Since joining in January 2025, the 25-year-old has recorded seven goals and three assists in 23 La Liga appearances as of early March 2026.



Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge)



A crucial figure in midfield, Onyedika has consistently impressed in both domestic and European competitions, including the Champions League.



Nicknamed a “silent engine”, he has contributed with goals against Atlético Madrid and Manchester City, as well as key assists. Despite scoring just once in 20 league appearances, he remains one of the most promising midfielders in Belgium’s top flight.

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Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham)



Chukwueze has made a strong impact during his loan spell at Fulham from AC Milan, emerging as a key attacking outlet.



Known for his pace and direct running, he has been directly involved in five goals in six matches during a standout period, averaging a goal contribution every 40 minutes.



Calvin Bassey (Fulham)



Bassey has solidified his reputation as a defensive stalwart in the Premier League, earning a place in the AFCON 2025 Best XI.



The former Ajax defender has been praised for his strength, speed, and composure on the ball, making 22 appearances and scoring once as Fulham push for European qualification.



Moses Simon (Paris FC/Nantes)



Renowned for his creativity in Ligue 1, Simon has continued to deliver key contributions for his side.



He has made 23 league appearances for Paris FC, scoring three goals and providing two assists, while playing a vital role in the team’s campaign. In March 2026, he reached the milestone of 200 appearances in the French top flight.

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Gift Orban (Hellas Verona)



Orban has enjoyed an impressive spell with Hellas Verona during the 2025/26 Serie A season while on loan from Hoffenheim.



He became the youngest foreign player to score for Verona against Juventus in Serie A history (23 years, 65 days), netting in a 1-1 draw—a performance that earned him Man of the Match. He has recorded seven goals and two assists in 23 league appearances.



