Sor Will Be An Asset For Eagles –Ex-Flying Eagles Coach

Former Flying Eagles coach Paul Aigbogun believes newly invited Super Eagles winger Collins Sor will be a valuable asset to the senior national team.



Recall that Sor was among the 23-man players invited by head coach Eric Chelle for this month’s four-nation tournament in Jordan.



In a chat with Footy Africa, Aigbogun, who backed Sor’s invitation to the Super Eagles, stated that his positional awareness and finishing will be valuable to the team.

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“I am really happy for Collins (Sor) as his hard work has finally paid off with this invitation,” he said.



“He was someone I saw and scouted in Port Harcourt when we were building a team for the Africa U-20 Nations Cup, and since then he has been doing well.”



“He is fast, I mean very fast, and can function as a winger and striker. I think he is yet to even fulfil his potential, but I hope he can bring some pace to the national team.



“I think just recently, he was clocked as the fastest player in the Belgian top flight, but he is not just about pace; he has good positional awareness and finishing too. He will definitely be a plus for the Super Eagles, and I am happy for him.”



