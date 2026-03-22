Moroccan Club Sack Senegal Midfielder Over AFCON 2025 Title Stripping Comments

Moroccan club USM Oujda have ended their contract with Senegalese midfielder Issa Ndiaye after his controversial comments regarding Senegal being stripped of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.

CAF’s Appeal Board last Tuesday annulled Senegal’s AFCON 2025 success, and awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory.

The decision stems from dramatic scenes during the final, when Senegal players walked off the pitch for over 17 minutes in protest against a late penalty awarded to Morocco.

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CAF ruled that the Senegal team’s conduct violated the competition’s regulations.

Consequently, the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF) was found to have breached Article 82, resulting in the match being forfeited in accordance with Article 84.

According to reports, Ndiaye allegedly mocked CAF’s decision to award the title to Morocco which angered USM Oujda.

USM Oujda management deemed his public comments disrespectful to the institution and inappropriate.

By Adeboye Amosu





