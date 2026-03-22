NPFL: Rangers Ready For Title Fight — Ilechukwu

Rangers technical adviser Fidelis Ilechukwu has declared his team’s readiness to challenge for the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, title, reports Completesports.com.

The Flying Antelopes are second on the table, just one point behind leaders Rivers United, with eight games left in the season.

The eight-time champions have the opportunity to claim top spot with a win over El-Kanemi Warriors at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, on Sunday (today), as Rivers United are scheduled to play Nasarawa United in Lafia on Monday.

Rangers Not Under Pressure

Ilechukwu admitted his team feel no pressure in the title race and and will take it one match at a time.

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“There is no different message, we don’t want to be under pressure because of the league. We take it one game after the other, after this game we talk about the next one,”Ilechukwu said ahead of the game with El-kanemi Warriors.

Ilechukwu Backs Players

The young tactician further said his players have what it takes to win the title.

“They understand what it takes to win. They have the attitude, the capacity, the character, and they understand what we want. To me, we are always ready,” added Ilechukwu.

Rivers United Team To Beat

Ilechukwu, however, admitted Rivers United are a strong side, insisting the title race is still open as the season enters its final phase.

“They are the strongest team, but you never can tell what will happen. We are also strong. In the remaining games, we will fight more and stay at the top of our game but without pressure,” he said.

By Adeboye Amosu



