NPFL: Mohammed Delighted As Tornadoes End Barren Run

Niger Tornadoes head coach Majin Mohammed can’t hide his excitement following his team’s victory over Rivers United.

The Ikon Allah Boys defeated Rivers United 1-0 in a rescheduled Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 26 encounter Thursday.

Terdoo Shimagande scored the decisive goal for the hosts in the 67th minute.

It was Tornadoes’ first win in their last seven league matches.

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“I feel supported by everyone and thank you for your patience,” Mohammed told Tornadoes media.

“We faced an experienced and formidable side. They dominated early on, but we improved as the game progressed.”

Mohammed insisted that they will build on the win in their upcoming games.

“We will build on this momentum, as results like this will help to lift the team’s spirit.”he added.

Niger Tornadoes moved to 10th position on the league table with 39 points following the win.

By Adeboye Amosu



