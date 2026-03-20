UK Government Penalises Two Former EPL Clubs For Illegally Paying Workers Less Than Minimum Wage

Two former Premier League clubs have been named by the government for illegally paying workers less than minimum wage, The Sun reports.

Hundreds of employers in the UK have been handed penalties for their failure to pay employees a sufficient salary.

They have been ordered to pay back the approximately 60,000 workers who have not been properly paid.

Included in the list is former Premier League pair Norwich City and Charlton Athletic.

Norwich rank 12th in the list in terms of money owed.

The Canaries failed to pay £99,021.76 to 1,152 workers in the latest financial year.

While Charlton owe £17,983.18 to 45 workers – both clubs face penalties.

Business Secretary Peter Kyle said: “The vast majority of businesses in this country do the right thing by paying their staff properly and playing by the rules.

“It’s not fair on them when others are able to get ahead by not paying the wages their workers are owed.

“A good employer doesn’t build their business on the back of unpaid wages, and I look forward to working with the new Fair Work Agency to ensure its powers are used to crack down on those who think the rules don’t apply to them.”

This is the first naming round as part of the Chancellor’s promise to name and shame companies that fail to pay.

Minimum wage will rise to £12.71 for those aged 21 and over from next month.



