NPFL: Rivers United Paying Price Of CAF Champions League Campaign — Assistant Coach, Olanrewaju

Rivers United Assistant Coach, Yemi Olanrewaju, has admitted that the Pride of Rivers are paying the price for their involvement in the CAF Champions League following their 1-0 defeat to Niger Tornadoes in Thursday’s rescheduled NPFL matchday 26 fixture at the Bako Kontagora Stadium Minna, Completesports.com reports.

Rivers United Feel CAFCL Fatigue After Tornadoes Loss

Terdoo Shimagande scored the only goal of the match in the 67th minute to hand the hosts all three points in their bid to steer clear of the relegation zone.

The victory lifted Niger Tornadoes to ninth on the table with 39 points, while Rivers United maintain a slender one-point lead over Enugu Rangers in the title race.

Also Read: NPFL: Finidi Confident Rivers United Will Bounce Back After Shooting Stars Loss

Rivers United have 52 points, Rangers sit second with 51, while Ikorodu City occupy third place with 48 points, with four matches remaining in the 2025/2026 season.

Rivers United Still In Title Race Despite Tight Standings

The Assistant Coach, who spoke at the post-match press conference in place of Technical Manager Finidi George, insisted the league remains open despite the pressure.

“It was a good game, one we dominated right from the first half. I don’t think they (Niger Tornadoes) created any clear-cut chances, except for the mix-up that led to their goal,” Olanrewaju said.

“But it’s one of those things. I think we’re paying the price of playing on the continent, which has led to fixture congestion. And don’t forget, every team is playing for something, so we know it’s going to be difficult.”

Rivers United Show Mental Strength Amid Fixture Congestion

He added that the team remains mentally strong despite the demanding schedule.

“These Rivers United players are mentally strong. Like I said, everybody is playing for something. Those outstanding games we couldn’t play during our continental campaign are what we’re playing now.

Also Read: NPFL 2025/2026: Rivers United Not Yet Champions — Udi Warns Of Twists In Title Race

“Niger Tornadoes are fighting relegation, while Ikorodu City are pushing for continental qualification. Every team has something at stake. But I think we had a good game and did not deserve to lose.”

Pride of Rivers Focused On Next Game In Title Chase

On Rivers United’s title chances with only a one-point lead at the top, the coach reiterated that the race is far from decided.

“The league is still a marathon. We still have eight games, and our focus is now on the next match. We don’t want to dwell on previous results. Our attention is fully on what comes next,” he concluded.

Rivers United will travel to face Nasarawa United in Wednesday’s NPFL Matchday 31 fixture in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

By Sab Osuji



