NPFL: Finidi Confident Rivers United Will Bounce Back After Shooting Stars Loss

Rivers United technical adviser Finidi George is optimistic his team will bounce back from the defeat to Shooting Stars.

The Port Harcourt club lost 2-1 to their hosts in a rescheduled Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 24 encounter at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasinga, Ibadan on Thursday night.

Sodiq Ibrahim gave Shooting Stars the lead in the 24th minute, while Wasiu Falolu equalised for Rivers United in the 69th minute.

Qamar Adegoke fired home the winning goal for the hosts in stoppage time.

Finidi Upbeat Despite Defeat

Finidi declared that it is important to encourage his players to do their best in subsequent games.

“We lost, come back to make few corrections, we just have to continue to encourage the players to express themselves properly before the next game,” Finidi told Rivers United’s media.

“We are quite optimistic as the season proceeds.”

Rivers United currently occupy top spot on the league standings with 52 points from 28 games.

The former champions will be away to Ikorodu City this weekend.

By Adeboye Amosu




