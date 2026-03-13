Done Deal: Nigerian Striker Moves To MLS Club Houston Dynamo

Major League Soccer, MLS, club Houston Dynamo have announced the signing of Nigerian striker Ibrahim Aliyu.

Ibrahim linked up with Houston Dynamo from another MLS club, Columbus Crew.

The 24-year-old signed to a contract through 2026 with a club option for 2027.

Ibrahim returns to Houston where he made 90 appearances in all competitions for the Club between 2023-25, totaling 12 goals and nine assists.

Read Also:Done Deal: Nigerian Winger Joins Spanish Club Real Valladolid

He contributed to several notable team accomplishments, including Houston’s 2023 U.S. Open Cup title, a run to the 2023 Western Conference Final and consecutive playoff appearances in his first two seasons with the team.

“We are pleased to welcome Aliyu Ibrahim back to Houston, where he played an important role during two successful seasons with our Club,” declared president of the club, Pat Onstad.

“As we continue evolving our system this season, we are looking to add depth to our wingback group, and Aliyu has the qualities to thrive in that role. His ability to cover ground, attack space and contribute on both sides of the ball fits well with the expectations of our wide players. We look forward to welcoming him and his family back to the city of Houston.”

At the international level, Ibrahim has represented Nigeria at the U-20 level in the past.

He was part of the Flying Eagles squad to the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

By Adeboye Amosu



