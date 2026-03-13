Close Menu
    EPL News

    Man United Star: ‘Bassey Is A Beast’

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo has described Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey as a beast.

    The Nigerian international is widely recognized as an elite, physically dominant defender, often described as a “beast” or “machine” for his commanding performances for Fulham and the Super Eagles.

    In a chat with Zack Nani, the Cameroonian international stated Bassey made life difficult for him in their previous encounter.

    Read Also:Resign Now –Mikel Calls Out NFF Chiefs After Eagles’ Failure To Qualify For 2026 World Cup

    “Calvin Bassey, damn. I think he really stood out in games. Even the two previous games against them, he was solid.

    “Yeah, Calvin Bassey is a beast – the guy is a beast. He’s too strong, it’s crazy, and on top of that he’s fast too.

    “It’s not cool to play against him,” Mbeumo said.


    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.