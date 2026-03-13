Man United Star: ‘Bassey Is A Beast’

Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo has described Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey as a beast.



The Nigerian international is widely recognized as an elite, physically dominant defender, often described as a “beast” or “machine” for his commanding performances for Fulham and the Super Eagles.



In a chat with Zack Nani, the Cameroonian international stated Bassey made life difficult for him in their previous encounter.

“Calvin Bassey, damn. I think he really stood out in games. Even the two previous games against them, he was solid.



“Yeah, Calvin Bassey is a beast – the guy is a beast. He’s too strong, it’s crazy, and on top of that he’s fast too.



“It’s not cool to play against him,” Mbeumo said.

