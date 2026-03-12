NPFL: Shooting Stars Edge Rivers United 2-1 In Ibadan

Shooting Stars defeated Rivers United 2-1 in a rescheduled Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 28 encounter in Ibadan on Thursday.

Sodiq Ibrahim gave Shooting Stars the lead in the 24th minute.

Ibrahim slotted the ball home after he was teed up by a superb Ayobami Abiodun’s cross.

Rivers United equalised through Wasiu Falolu in the 69th minute.

Qamar Adegoke scored the winning goal for the hosts in the second minute of added time.

Adegoke evaded his marker inside the box before picking his spot.

Rivers United occupy top spot on the table with 52 points from 28 matches.

Shooting Stars moved to sixth position with 44 points from 29 games following the win.

By Adeboye Amosu



