NPFL: Mohammed Charges Tornadoes To Step Up Relegation Fight

Niger Tornadoes technical adviser Majin Mohammed has urged the team to show greater commitment and determination in the remaining matches of the season as they fight to avoid relegation.

¹The Minna club have recorded just one win from their last 10 league games.

Tornadoes currently occupy 13th position on the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, table with 35 points from 28 games.

Majin declared that they must show strong determination to improve their position on the table.

“There are no more excuses. It is time for everyone to roll up their sleeves and show their true loyalty to the team,” Mohammed told Niger Tornadoes media.

“It is time for the most experienced players in the team to demonstrate their leadership.

“Every player must play for the badge and for the fans who have remained solidly behind the team, Every top team experiences periods like this. What matters is how we react and come out of it.”

By Adeboye Amosu



