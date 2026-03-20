FIFA Sanction on Nigeria & DR Congo: A Renewed World Cup Hope for the Super Eagles?

Could recent FIFA sanctions change Nigeria’s path to the FIFA World Cup?

In this video, we examine the growing discussions around the latest FIFA sanctions involving Nigeria and DR Congo and what it could mean for the Super Eagles’ World Cup qualification hopes.

Related: Does Chelle Deserve All 19 Demands To Remain As Super Eagles Head Coach?

In this video, we break down:

* The sanctions which are due to the disciplinary issues during the world cup qualifying play-off

* How it could affect Nigeria and DR Congo in the world cup intercontinental play-off

* What this could mean for the Super Eagles’ qualification chances

USEFUL LINKS

Kpakor: It’s A Shame Eagles Failed To Qualify For 2026 World Cup

✅ https://www.completesports.com/kpakor-its-a-shame-eagles-failed-to-qualify-for-2026-world-cup/

Friendlies: Chelle Unveils Squad For Iran, Jordan Friendlies

✅ https://www.completesports.com/friendlies-chelle-unveils-squad-for-iran-jordan-friendlies/

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