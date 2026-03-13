Does Chelle Deserve All 19 Demands To Remain As Super Eagles Head Coach?

The head coach of the Super Eagles, Eric Chelle, has reportedly presented 19 conditions to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as negotiations continue over his future with the Nigerian national team.

These demands have sparked major discussions among Nigerian football fans and stakeholders about the direction of the Super Eagles.

In this video, we break down the key demands made by Chelle, including his reported salary request of about $130,000 per month, improved working conditions, greater control over team selection, and better facilities for the technical crew.

Related: WAFCON’26: Are The Super Falcons Up For An 11th WAFCON Title?

We also analyze what these demands could mean for the Nigeria Football Federation, the Super Eagles’ preparation for upcoming international competitions, and whether the NFF is likely to accept or reject these conditions. Stay informed with all the top stories and analysis! 🤔⚽

Topics Discussed in Video;

* Eric Chelle List 19 Conditions To Continue As Super Eagles Head Coach

* Does Chelle deserve all the demands?

* There were rumours of Chelle’s agent proposing him to Marseille. Is the former Mali manager committed to Nigeria by stating these conditions?

* CAF Postpones WAFCON 2026

* What are the implications of this postponement to participating nations?

USEFUL LINKS

EXCLUSIVE: Super Eagles Protest: FIFA’s Delayed Verdict May Mean No Case Against DR Congo – Bonfrere

✅ https://www.completesports.com/exclusive-super-eagles-protest-fifas-delayed-verdict-may-mean-no-case-against-dr-congo-bonfrere/

Why Super Falcons Are More Successful Than Super Eagles —Ekpo

✅ https://www.completesports.com/why-super-falcons-are-more-successful-than-super-eagles-ekpo/

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