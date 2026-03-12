Why Super Falcons Are More Successful Than Super Eagles —Ekpo

Former Nigeria international Friday Ekpo has explained why the Super Falcons are more successful than the Super Eagles.

The Super Falcons have landed more WAFCON titles than any other women’s team on the continent, picking up 10 titles.

The team has never missed any FIFA women’s World Cup since the tournament began in 1991, and reached the quarter-finals (the only African country to achieve the feat) at the 1999 edition in the United States.

Also, the Falcons are the only side from Africa to make it to the quarter-finals of the Olympic Games.

On their part, the Super Eagles have secured three AFCON titles and have made six appearances at the men’s senior World Cup.

“The Super Falcons are more successful than the Super Eagles because we are so many in the men’s game, we fight for every cup but can’t get all,” Ekpo said on The PlayZone podcast

“African men’s football is getting stronger and thicker these days. Women’s football differs from men’s football so we will do our best to equal their own record. We should not be comparing them.”

On why the Super Falcons have more WAFCON titles than other African teams, Ekpo added:In African football then, we did not have many countries who were playing or exposed like the Nigerian girls. We started earlier than most of them.

“By the time they started coming up, we have gotten five or six championships in our kitty. Now you can see the Zambians, South Africans, they are coming up so strongly, even Morocco of late, you see them playing as if they are men. They put their acts together. Sometimes I wonder are these ones girls.”



