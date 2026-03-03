Super Falcons Star: I’m A Big Fan Of Davido, Kizz Daniel, Olamide

Super Falcons star Rinsola Babajide has disclosed that she’s a fan of Nigerian music stars Kizz Daniel, Davido, Asake, and Olamide.



Babjide, who was an integral part of the Super Falcons squad that won the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco, told 49th Street that she listens to lots of Afrobeats music.

“I like to listen to Kizz Daniel, Davido, Asake, Olamide… pretty much all of them.



Referencing her pre-match playlist, the Super Falcons star expressed her fondness for love songs to calm her emotions while the upbeat, fast-paced songs get her all pumped up and roaring to go on match days.



“Yeah, I’ve got a bit of everything, even match day and stuff. I love listening to a mix of love songs and upbeat vibes. It’s the perfect match day combination to feel all the feels.”



