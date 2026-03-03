NPFL: Kun Khalifat Coach, Uzoho — ‘We’ll Fight Our Way Out Of Relegation Zone’

Obinna Uzoho, Head Coach of Kun Khalifat FC, has exclusively told Completesports.com that his side are determined, well prepared and highly motivated to fight their way out of the relegation zone in the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) table.

The Pride of Imo are rooted to the bottom of the table with 29 points from 27 matches, albeit with a game in hand.

With ten (10) fixtures remaining, Uzoho remains cautiously optimistic that the club’s relegation concerns will be erased and that they will retain their top-flight status for the 2026/2027 season.

Kun Khalifat Determined To Beat The Drop — Uzoho

“One thing I’m very sure of is the fact that we will not be relegated,” Uzoho began when Completesports.com contacted him over the club’s relegation worries in their debut NPFL campaign.

“Yes, there are ten (10) matches remaining, which means 30 points are still to be contested. But for us, I think it’s 11 games because we still have an outstanding match.

“So, I strongly believe that we won’t go down. The boys are prepared for this final battle for survival. They are determined and motivated, and by God’s grace, we will get the job done at the end of the season.”

Kun Khalifat Show Grit In Enyimba Draw

Uzoho reflected on his team’s 1–1 draw away to Enyimba on Sunday in Aba in a Matchday 28 fixture. He reckons that his players’ resilience in the game is a pointer to their renewed hope of survival.

“Yes, it was a tough game. The boys gave more than 100 per cent. We came close to taking all three points, if not for Enyimba’s late equaliser.

“It was a good result for us and for Enyimba too. It is all part of our commitment to ensure Kun Khalifat are not relegated at the end of the season. We will continue to fight to secure as many available points as possible in order to remain in the NPFL,” Uzoho said.

Survival Mission Continues Against Bayelsa United

Kun Khalifat will welcome Bayelsa United in Sunday’s Matchday 29 fixture at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

With survival at stake, the Pride of Imo know that maximum points at home could prove decisive in their quest to avoid the drop.

By Sab Osuji



