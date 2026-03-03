Moffi’s Versatility Gradually On Display At Porto –Jankauskas

Lithuania head coach Edgaras Jankauskas has praised the versatility of Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi since his arrival at FC Porto.



Recall that the Nigerian international joined Porto from Ligue 1 club Nice in the January transfer window.



Moffi took his first decisive step toward revival, scoring his maiden goal for FC Porto in a 3–1 win over FC Arouca at the weekend.



Speaking with the noticiasaominuto, Jankauskas stated that Moffi has shown that he’s far above the level of the league.

“I have in mind a player who scored many goals, full of qualities. His right foot wasn’t at the level he wanted, he was great using his left, combining speed, agility and physical power, but he was predictable because he couldn’t be efficient with his other foot. He always went to the left.



“He started improvising on the right, and improved a lot. Of course, our league won’t define the player you’ll become, it won’t determine your success, it’s always debatable.



“But, fortunately, Moffi has become a great example. He came from Africa, wasn’t lucky at his first club, here he took advantage of his second chance and showed that he was far above the level of the league,” he said.



