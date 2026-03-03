South African Giants Renew Interest In Nwabali

Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly renewed their interest in Super Eagles of Nigeria first choice Stanley Nwabali, Afrik-Foot reports.

This development comes as the club looks to reinforce its goalkeeping department ahead of the new season.

The Soweto-based side had previously monitored Nwabali during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where the goalkeeper impressed with strong performances for Nigeria national football team, helping the Super Eagles secure a bronze medal finish.

After leaving Chippa United earlier this year, the 29-year-old has remained without a club. That situation could soon change, with reports suggesting Chiefs have now submitted an offer to sign him permanently.

A popular figure in the NPFL, Nwabali’s availability as a free agent makes him an appealing option in the transfer market. Known for his commanding presence, quick reflexes and calmness under pressure, he has earned a reputation as one of Nigeria’s most reliable goalkeepers in recent years.

Chiefs are eager to rebuild and challenge again at the top of South African football. Nwabali’s experience and leadership could provide stability to a defensive unit that has struggled for consistency.

The renewed interest in Nwabali comes at a time when Chiefs are dealing with uncertainty surrounding first-choice goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.

Petersen is expected to be discharged from hospital on Monday after undergoing an appendix operation on Friday. The surgery ruled him out of the latest Soweto derby, and although he is recovering well, the exact timeline for his return remains unclear. Recovery from an appendectomy typically takes between three and six weeks.

The goalkeeper fell ill earlier in the week before doctors recommended immediate surgery, a setback both for Chiefs and for Petersen’s hopes of earning a call-up to the South Africa national football team squad for upcoming international friendlies.

With Petersen unavailable, Bruce Bvuma stepped in during the derby against Orlando Pirates, a match Chiefs lost 3-0, leaving them 11 points adrift in the Betway Premiership title race.



