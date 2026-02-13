Don’t Be In A Rush To Join Any Club –Amoo Advises Nwabali

Former Shooting Stars coach Fatai Amoo has advised Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali not to be in a rush to join any club.



The 29-year-old recently terminated his contract with Chippa United by mutual consent, bringing an end to a four-year stint that significantly boosted his career.



However, in a chat with Completesports.com, Amoo urged the Nigerian international to carefully weigh his options before joining any club.

“The truth is, Nwabali has made his decision, and no one can question it. But then, he still remains one of the best goalkeepers in Africa irrespective of the current situation.



“His display at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations shows he may not stay long before getting another club. However, Nwabali must not be in a rush because he needs a club that will suit his demands.



“I am happy that offers are already coming his way, and I know it’s a matter of time that he will be back in action.”



