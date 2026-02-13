Atletico Madrid Goalie Commends Lookman After Stellar Display Vs Barcelona

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Juan Musso has praised Ademola Lookman for his impact in the club’s Copa del Rey win over Barcelona, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman registered a goal and an assist in Diego Simeone’s side 4-0 thrashing of Barcelona at the Metropolitano Stadium on Thursday night.

The Nigeria international scored the home team’s third goal , and teed up Argentina international, Julian Alvarez for the fourth.

Lookman has now been involved in four goals over three matches since his arrival from Atalanta.

Read Also:Copa del Rey: Lookman Scores, Provides Assist As Atletico Thrash Barcelona 4-0 In First Leg

Musso Lauds Lookman

Musso commends the tricky winger for his impact.

“I love that Ademola Lookman is here. I know him as a person; his family, his humility, his work ethic,” Musso said after the game.

“He helped me win the Europa League; he scored three goals in the final, he’s crazy. Having him here is a huge joy, above all because of the person he is.”

Atletico Madrid will be in action against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu



