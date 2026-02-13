Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Atletico Madrid Goalie Commends Lookman After Stellar Display Vs Barcelona

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Juan Musso has praised Ademola Lookman for his impact in the club’s Copa del Rey win over Barcelona, reports Completesports.com.

    Lookman registered a goal and an assist in Diego Simeone’s side 4-0 thrashing of Barcelona at the Metropolitano Stadium on Thursday night.

    The Nigeria international scored the home team’s third goal , and teed up Argentina international, Julian Alvarez for the fourth.

    Lookman has now been involved in four goals over three matches since his arrival from Atalanta.

    Read Also:Copa del Rey: Lookman Scores, Provides Assist As Atletico Thrash Barcelona 4-0 In First Leg

    Musso Lauds Lookman

    Musso commends the tricky winger for his impact.

    “I love that Ademola Lookman is here. I know him as a person; his family, his humility, his work ethic,” Musso said after the game.

    “He helped me win the Europa League; he scored three goals in the final, he’s crazy. Having him here is a huge joy, above all because of the person he is.”

    Atletico Madrid will be in action against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.