FA Charge Rodri Over Referee Comments

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association following comments he made about referees after his side’s 2-2 draw at Tottenham earlier this month, BBC Sport reports.

The 29-year-old was left angry by a Dominic Solanke goal being allowed to stand after the Spurs forward appeared to kick through the leg of the City defender Marc Guehi.

While the FA did not specify the exact comments the charge relates to, Rodri accused referee Robert Jones of not being “neutral”.

“I know we won too much and the people don’t want us to win, but the referee has to be neutral,” said the Spain international after the game.

“It’s not fair because we work so hard. When everything is finished, you are frustrated.”

Rodri is accused of acting in an “improper manner” by making comments that “imply bias and/or question the integrity of a match official”.

He has until 18 February to respond to the charge.



