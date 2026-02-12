Copa del Rey: Lookman Scores, Provides Assist As Atletico Thrash Barcelona 4-0 In First Leg

Ademola Lookman opened his goals account at the Wanda Metropolitano, after he scored and bagged an assist in Atletico Madrid’s 4-0 win against Barcelona, in the Copa del Rey first leg on Thursday.

Lookman got his first goal for Atletico in their 5-0 win away to Real Betis in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

Barcelona paraded their top stars loke Lamine Yamal, Frenkie De Jong, Jules Kunde, Robert Lewandowski, Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres for the clash.

Atletico got off to a very good start as Barcelona player Eric Garcia turned the ball into his own net to make it 1-0 to the home team.

In the 14th minute Atletico went 2-0 up courtesy a strike from Antoine Griezmann.

Lookman then got on the score sheet to put Diego Simeone’s men 3-0 ahead.

Then in two minutes of added time in the first half Lookman turned provider as he set up Julien Alvarez for the fourth goal.

Things empty from bad to worse for Garcia as he received a straight red card with five minutes left to play in the match.

The second leg comes up on March 3 inside the Camp Nou with the winner over the two legs advancing to the final.

Meanwhile in the other first leg semi-final which was played on Wednesday, Real Sociedad pipped Athletic Bilbao 1-0 away.

By James Agberebi



