Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has instructed Adama Traoré to avoid lifting weights at West Ham’s Rush Green training ground, citing the winger’s remarkable muscular build.

The 30-year-old Spaniard joined West Ham on a permanent deal from Fulham in January and previously worked under Nuno during their time together at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Nuno described Traoré’s physique as “incredible” and stressed the need to preserve his natural power and pace rather than add mass.

“It’s incredible (his muscles), it’s genetics,” the manager said (betarena.com). “He should avoid the gym. It’s enough weight that he carries. He’ll do prevention work (in the gym), but he’s not in there lifting weights.”

Nuno contrasted Traoré with younger players who need to build muscle — citing an 18-year-old in the U21s who “spends hours in the gym” — underlining that the club tailors training to individual needs. The focus for Traoré will be maintenance and injury prevention, rather than heavy strength work.

Traoré has been used primarily as a substitute since his move, featuring off the bench against Chelsea, Burnley, Manchester United and Liverpool, with a single start in the FA Cup fourth-round extra-time win over Burton Albion. He made 15 appearances for Fulham earlier this season.

West Ham’s January signings also included Pablo Felipe, Taty Castellanos, Axel Disasi and Keiber Lamadrid; Felipe is currently sidelined with a calf injury, while Castellanos and Disasi have made positive contributions.



